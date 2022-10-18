Morning Coffee: The Betting Strategy With A 100 per cent Win Rate In October Whether you’re an experienced sports bettor or you are new to the sports betting experience, I have a winning strategy that you might want to consider trying out. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday October 18th, 2022.

Stephen A.: Russ looks like one of the worst QBs in the NFL

Whether you’re an experienced sports bettor or you are new to the sports betting experience, I have a winning strategy that you might want to consider trying out.

For what it’s worth, this system has been perfect in the month of October.

Give me a minute to explain how it works.

Step 1: Follow TSN_EDGE on Twitter and on Tik Tok.

Step 2: Click the link for Morning Coffee and find the FanDuel Best Bet.

Step 3: Log on to FanDuel and place one unit on the pick.

Could it really be that simple?

Well, anybody who has read this column and tailed me has cashed 13 straight FanDuel Best Bets dating back to September 26th.

Maybe the streak ends eventually.

Maybe there’s never another streak like it.

Still, I don’t know another system that has a 100% win rate in the month of October.

At the end of the day, nothing’s more important than cashing tickets, and if you’ve come along with me for the ride, then you’ll be playing with house money for the rest of the month.

Ekeler, Chargers Grind Out Monday Night Football Win

When I walked into the TSN board room last night, our NFL analyst Luke Willson asked me what I expected last night.

Here’s what I told him:

“It’s the Austin Ekeler game”.

While it wasn’t pretty, but Ekeler grinded his way to 83 scrimmage yards and the Chargers’ lone touchdown before Dustin Hopkins ended it with a 39-yard field goal in overtime.

Ekeler finished with 47 receiving yards on 10 catches to cash my FanDuel Best Bet from Monday morning’s column with over 37.5 receiving yards.

The most popular anytime TD bet at @FanDuelCanada just cashed! 💰🔥



— TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 18, 2022

Justin Herbert went 37-of-57 for 238 yards with an interception in the victory in the 19-16 win.

It was the first time in 27 starts that he didn’t throw a touchdown pass.

Meanwhile, Denver had 10 penalties for 151 yards and became the first team to lose consecutive games in overtime since 2017.

Russell Wilson after the first quarter:



🫤 5/17

🫤 72 yards

🫤 0 TD



— TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 18, 2022

Russell Wilson went 10-of-10 to open the game to give his team a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, but he completed just five of his final 18 passes the rest of the way.

The under is 4-0 when the Broncos play on primetime this season🤑

After a 2-1 start, the Broncos have now lost three-straight to fall to 2-4 this season.

Next up, they’ll host the suddenly streaking New York Jets in Week 7.

If they lose that game, it could get really ugly in Denver.

Coyotes Pull Off Massive Upset Over Maple Leafs

The Arizona Coyotes entered last night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the biggest underdog of the NHL season so far at +465 money line at FanDuel.

They went on to beat Toronto 4-2 in regulation.

To add some perspective to how big of an upset it was, FanDuel didn’t even offer a reverse puck line number for Arizona -1.5.

The Maple Leafs have been -200 money line or shorter in every single game so far this season.

Toronto is 2-2 straight up and hasn’t covered the puck line yet.

It was always Coyotes Moneyline 😅

Next up, the Maple Leafs will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Jake Oettinger is 3-0 and has stopped 84 of the first 87 shots that he has faced.

The pressure will be on Toronto to bounce back on home ice, but it won’t get any easier for them against Oettinger and the Stars.

The 2022-23 NBA Season Tips Off Tonight

The 2022-23 NBA season tips off tonight with a double-header.

First up, Jayson Tatum and the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics will host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics are currently a 2.5-point favourite for tonight’s game at FanDuel.

After that, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will visit Steph Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Golden State is a seven-point favourite at FanDuel.

At the start of every season, we ask ourselves the same question.



At the start of every season, we ask ourselves the same question.

Can we do it again?

While Celtics, 76ers, Lakers and Warriors fans will be cheering for their teams to win the title, there are some NBA fans that will be cheering for their teams to tank for a chance at Victor Wembanyama.

The Milwaukee Bucks enter this season as the betting favourite to win the title at +550 at FanDuel.

The Celtics are the second choice at +600, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at +700.

With the NFL season in full swing and the NHL underway, I haven’t spent nearly as much time digging into the opening night of the NBA season.

we can't sleep. IT'S FINALLY GAMEDAY.

That said, I’m sure I will have some sort of action on one of tonight’s game.

Give me a follow @DomPadulaEDGE on Twitter and stay tuned.

Yankees, Guardians Set For Epic Game 5

If you’re a fan of the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians, the past couple of days have been excruciating.

The Guardians pushed the Yankees to the brink with a 6-5 win in Game 4 on Saturday night.

Then facing elimination, New York responded with a 4-2 win to force a Game 5.

The Guardians will look to snap a 7-game losing streak in postseason winner-take-all games (2nd-longest streak in MLB postseason history).



The Guardians will look to snap a 7-game losing streak in postseason winner-take-all games (2nd-longest streak in MLB postseason history).

The Yankees are looking for their 1st win in a winner-take-all postseason game in the ALDS or later since 2017 vs the Guardians.

While everybody was looking forward to the deciding game of the series on Monday, first pitch was delayed for more than two hours before the game was officially postponed due to rain.

Fortunately for Yankees and Guardians fans, it looks like the weather will be good enough to play the decisive game tonight.

Unfortunately for the winner, there won’t be much time to celebrate as Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros will go tomorrow night.

New York is a -180 home favourite for tonight’s Game 5