Morning Coffee: TradeCentre 2021 is under way on TSN

Sabres deal Hall, Lazar to Bruins for Bjork, second rounder

The countdown to TradeCentre 2021 is officially over.

TSN’s coverage of the NHL trade deadline is under way across the network and on TSN.ca.

In addition to breaking the latest trades, TSN’s cast of insiders and analysts will have a busy morning breaking down the trades that have already happened after a wave of activity on Sunday night.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday April 12, 2021.

TradeCentre 2021

Every Stanley Cup contender is looking for that missing piece at the deadline that can help put them over the top.

While there seemed to be a bit of concern about the lack of movement heading into the weekend, the action certainly picked up in a big way on Sunday.

TRADE: We’ve acquired forwards Nick Foligno and Stefan Noesen in a multi-team trade with Columbus and San Jose. #LeafsForever



Details » https://t.co/wzAiZ35LhO pic.twitter.com/zWriQpHEol — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 11, 2021

The Toronto Maple Leafs, currently a -900 favourite to win the North Division, acquired forward Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets and goaltender David Rittich from the Calgary Flames in two deals on Sunday.

This was after a trade for veteran forward Riley Nash on Friday.

Late Sunday night, the Boston Bruins made a major splash with the acquisition of forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres.

Confirming. Hall and Lazar to Boston for Bjork and 2nd round draft pick. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Jon Merrill from the Detroit Red Wings.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators made a pair of trades, sending defenceman Mike Reilly to the Boston Bruins and blueliner Braydon Coburn to the New York Islanders.

The Islanders are the favourite to win the East Division at +145 after acquiring Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils last week.

The Colorado Avalanche added a veteran goaltender in Devan Dubnyk from the San Jose Sharks and some depth on defence with the acquisition of Patrik Nemeth from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Avalanche remain the consensus Stanley Cup favourite at +425 odds.

While it wasn’t a trade, the Florida Panthers signed the recently released Nikita Gusev to a one-year contract.

Confirmed. ☑️



We have agreed to terms with Nikita Gusev on a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season!



📝 » https://t.co/0othe7PL8e pic.twitter.com/jtxI8UBf5m — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 11, 2021

The Panthers are destined to play either the Carolina Hurricanes or the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

It will be very interesting to see where Gusev fits in Florida’s lineup the rest of the season. The Panthers also added defenceman Brandon Montour from the Sabres over the weekend.

Florida is +500 to win the Central Division and +2000 to win the Stanley Cup.

Matsuyama wins the 85th Masters

Hideki Matsuyama is a Masters champion.

Matsuyama became the first-ever Japanese golfer to win the Masters on Sunday.

A 35-to-1 long shot to win the event, Matsuyama built up a four-stroke lead heading into the final round at Augusta.

He needed every single one of those strokes to hang on for the victory.

Matsuyama wins his first Major and secures the Green Jacket 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WAuGEG3QqF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 11, 2021

While he appeared to be on cruise control for most of the final round, Matsuyama’s epic victory wasn’t without a few tense moments.

The 29-year-old was a monster favourite by the time he stepped to the 15th hole on Sunday.

It wasn’t until he flew the green and ended up in the drink that we saw a sudden and dramatic shift in the odds.

After his live betting odds had stretched all the way to -10000 at one point, Matsuyama’s odds snapped back to -900 with Xander Schauffele seemingly hot on his tail at +600.

Moments later, Schauffele found the drink himself, and Matsuyama’s odds stretched right back to -4000.

In the end, Matsuyama held on to win by a single stroke, although it was Will Zalatoris and not Schauffele or Jordan Spieth that made it interesting and finished second.

Adam Scully, who did an excellent job covering the tournament for us, delivered one final recap on Sunday night.

Despite some shaky moments down the final stretch on Sunday, Hideki Matsuyama held on to become Japan's first-ever men's major champion. @adam_scully recaps a wild final round at Augusta. #themasters https://t.co/76gQeNyFiZ pic.twitter.com/RGtlX6d4r5 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 12, 2021

The countdown to the PGA Championship now begins, with this year’s tournament scheduled to start on May 20.

Here is a look at the current odds for the top 10 to win the next major championship on the calendar.

Odds to win the 2021 PGA Championship:



Dustin Johnson +1000

Jon Rahm +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Jordan Spieth +1600

Brooks Koepka +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Rory McIlroy +1600

Collin Morikawa +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2500@TSNGolf — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 12, 2021

Celtics stun Nuggets with late run

NBA underdogs went 5-4 straight up and 7-2 against the spread on Sunday.

That mark included the Boston Celtics pulling off one of the most memorable upsets of the season.

Trailing 79-65 late in the third quarter, the Celtics (+145) went on a 31-3 run to secure a 105-87 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Boston outscored Denver 40-8 overall to close out the game, snapping the Nuggets’ win streak at eight in a row with the victory.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors fell to the New York Knicks 102-96, failing to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.