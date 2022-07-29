The Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat the Montreal Alouettes 24-17 on Thursday Night Football.

Of course, anybody that was pulling for the Alouettes to win or cover was left wondering what might have been if things had played out a little differently in the final moments of regulation.

It was certainly a roller-coaster fourth quarter for anybody that bet on the game.

Fortunately for those of us that tuned in to the TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces on Thursday, we cashed the five-leg, FanDuel Same Game Parlay that they gave out at +1812.

The TSN EDGE crew has been absolute money betting the CFL all season, and last night’s FanDuel Same Game Parlay was our biggest cash of the season so far.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday July 29th, 2022.

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Same Game Parlay Cashes

Let’s start with a shout out to the CFL crew for giving us our biggest winner of the season last night.

Wesley Cheng, Aaron Korolnek, Christian Marin and Drew Morrison built us a FanDuel Same Game Parlay during Thursday’s TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces show.

We cooked up a #SameGameParlay for the Thursday night matchup between the Alouettes and Ticats! 🏈🧑‍🍳



The final odds on the 5-leg parlay are +1812 over at @FanDuel 👀 pic.twitter.com/E5df9PCcHC — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 28, 2022

It’s safe to say we will be asking that crew for another FanDuel SGP next week.

Trevor Harris went 25-of-41 for 288 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game in the final minutes.

Anybody that bet the FanDuel Same Game Parlay got just enough out of Harris to cash.

It was a much different story for anybody that bet on the Alouettes to win or cover.

Trailing by 18 at the start of the fourth quarter, Harris led Montreal to 11 unanswered points to make it a one-score game with just over six minutes left in regulation.

After getting the ball back with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter, Harris marched the offence from the Alouettes 38-yard line all the way to the Hamilton 21-yard line before taking a big hit from Tiger-Cats safety Stavros Katsantonis.

Harris was slow to get up after the hit, and the CFL’s concussion spotter called for him to leave the game.

Trailing by seven with eight seconds left on the clock, Dominique Davis was intercepted on the final play of the game and Montreal’s comeback attempt fell short.

Obviously, Harris wasn’t happy about having to leave the game late.

Als' QB removed from game against Ticats, but says he didn't suffer head injury: Trevor Harris he was hit hard by Hamilton's backup safety Stavros Katsantonis, who was called for unnecessary roughness. https://t.co/al0UZylZgM via @HerbZurkowsky1 pic.twitter.com/AHkO5inXsh — CFL Headlines (@CFL_Headlines) July 29, 2022

In the end, the Tiger-Cats won and covered as a three-point favourite to move into a tie with the Alouettes for second place in the East Division.

While both teams have struggled out of the gate, it’s a long CFL season and that means plenty of time for both teams to turn things around.

It will be interesting to see if either team can make a run and contend with the Toronto Argonauts for an East Division title this season.

Lions, Roughriders Set For Friday Night Football Showdown

The BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders will meet for the first time this season on Friday Night Football tonight.

Coming off a win over the Tiger-Cats last week, BC is tied with the Calgary Stampeders for the second-best record in the West Division at 4-1.

Big Vibes Big Energy ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/wKh2AHu9JE — Lucky Whitehead (@Luck2fastt) July 28, 2022

The Roughriders opened 4-1, but have dropped each of their past two games while dealing with some major COVID and injury-related absences.

I jumped on the Lions money line earlier in the week when Farhan Lalji and “The Big E” Eric Cohen gave out that pick as their Early Lean in Tuesday’s TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces.

We're back with a few early leans to consider for Week 8 of the CFL season! 🍁🏈



We also shared other picks for the week & a few #CFLFantasy plays on our Twitter Spaces ⬇️https://t.co/hA9Z8ghIMr pic.twitter.com/4wirheEgop — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 26, 2022

If you missed their picks, you can still get in on them on FanDuel ahead of this weekend’s CFL slate.

For what it’s worth, a two-team parlay that features the Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers is available at +264 odds right now at FanDuel.

Judge Gets Yankees Back In Win Column

After getting swept by the New York Mets, the New York Yankees were a popular play last night.

Aaron Judge was the difference maker that got them back in the win column.

Judge hit a walk-off solo home run in a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

It was Judge’s third walk-off home run of the season, tying Mickey Mantle’s franchise record for the most in a single season.

The Yankees weren’t the only favourite that responded following back-to-back losses, as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 13-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Toronto Blue Jays also took care of business with a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

After dogs dominated on Wednesday night, MLB favourites bounced back as they went 7-3 on Thursday.

We’ll see if that continues with a full slate of MLB action on the schedule for Friday.