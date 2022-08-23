Morning Coffee: Two MLB Bets To Consider At FanDuel

For the first time in the month of August, the New York Yankees have pieced together back-to-back wins.

Unfortunately for yours truly, I found myself on the wrong side of last night’s result in the Bronx.

With the Yankees in the midst of one of their worst stretches in franchise history, I bet on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets to take care of business in the opener of the latest Subway Series installment last night.

It didn’t go as expected.

Scherzer went on to give up 4+ runs and 7+ hits for the first time this season in a 4-2 loss.

While I didn’t have Scherzer getting touched up by a struggling pinstripes offence as a part of my prediction, that wasn’t even the most unexpected thing that I saw happen at Yankee Stadium last night.

Yankees Respond With Win In Subway Series Opener

For the first time since early July, the Yankees are coming off back-to-back wins versus teams with winning records.

Aaron Judge provided the spark the offence needed, hitting his 47th home run of the season off Scherzer.

I can think of several better ways to celebrate a Subway Series victory than what this guy did, but to each their own.

In addition to getting back in the win column, it looks like the Yankees will get another break after Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed post-game that Jacob deGrom would have his scheduled Tuesday start pushed back to Thursday or Friday against the Colorado Rockies.

After taking care of business versus Scherzer, the Yankees will get the opportunity to complete the two-game sweep of their New York rival with a win over Taijuan Walker tonight.

If they can push their win streak to three in a row with their first series win in August, it could serve as the boost that this Yankees team needs to get its season back on track.

It was a good run fading the Yankees in August, but it might be time to turn the page.

A Rough Night For Anybody Who Bet An MLB Over At FanDuel

If you bet on one or more MLB over last night at FanDuel, then you’re also looking to turn the page this morning.

Six of the nine games on the board produced four or fewer runs.

The unders went a combined 8-1.

The only game that went over the total was the matinee between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals.

MLB favourites went 5-4 on Monday, with the Yankees among the four underdog winners at +140 on the money line at FanDuel.

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off the biggest upset of the night as a +225 underdog in a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was the fifth meeting in eight days between those two teams, and the Brewers have won three of them.

Tonight’s rematch between LA and Milwaukee is where I am going to start my morning with not one, but two FanDuel Best Bets for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

First, I bet the first inning between the Dodgers and Brewers to stay under 0.5 runs.

Tony Gonsolin is 15-1 with a 2.12 ERA this season.

He hasn’t allowed a run in the first inning since June 21st, and he’s given up a run in the first inning only twice in 22 starts all season.

Milwaukee will counter with Corbin Burnes, who hasn’t allowed a run in the first inning in 15 consecutive games.

I’ll bet Brewers-Dodgers under 0.5 runs in the first inning at -135 at FanDuel this morning.

Next, I’m looking at one of the most lopsided match-ups on the board for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

The Atlanta Braves own the fourth-best record in baseball at 76-48, including a 12-2 record over their past 14 games.

On the flip side, the Pittsburgh Pirates own the fourth-worst record in baseball at 47-75, including a 2-9 record over their past 11 games.

Atlanta is three games back of the Mets for first place in the National League East.

The Braves have an excellent opportunity to at least keep pace with New York with wins in Pittsburgh, before heading on the road for a tough series versus the St. Louis Cardinals later in the week.

Max Fried is 5-1 with a 2.76 ERA on the road this season, and the Pirates have really struggled versus left-handed pitchers.

I’ll bet Atlanta -1.5 -144 as the second of two FanDuel Best Bets for tonight’s MLB slate.