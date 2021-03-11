McLennan: Price is playing with a ton of confidence right now

Tyler Toffoli has been at his best against his former team this season. That trend continued on Wednesday night.

Toffoli picked up a pair of assists in a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Montreal, which was a -165 favourite by puck drop, improved to 5-0-2 against the Canucks this season.

Toffoli Delivers Again Versus Canucks

Toffoli delivered his fourth multi-point effort in seven games against Vancouver this season.

The former Canuck has eight goals and 13 points with a plus-11 rating in those seven games.

Tyler Toffoli loves playing against the Canucks. pic.twitter.com/h4f23MH7jm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 11, 2021

From a fantasy perspective, Toffoli is a must-start every time the Canadiens clash with Vancouver.

From a betting perspective, Montreal has won five of the seven meetings and hit the over on their team total in six of those contests.

The @CanadiensMTL have scored 34 goals against Vancouver this season (7 GP), the most by one team vs. one opponent in a season since Boston in 2011-12 (36 GF vs. TOR, 6 GP). #NHLStats https://t.co/s5UirwQ9Mi — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 11, 2021

Jesperi Kotkaniemi picked up a goal and an assist.

Carey Price made 23 saves to improve to 3-0-1 with an 0.98 goals-against average and a .963 save percentage in the month of March.

He’s stopped 105 of the last 109 shots that he’s faced.

Montreal will wrap up a six-game road trip with two games against the Calgary Flames and two against the Winnipeg Jets before returning home for another two meetings against the Canucks.

Meanwhile, Vancouver will host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday before heading out on a four-game road trip.

The Canucks are 2-5-0 against the Habs this season – 10-11-2 against all other opponents.

The good news for hockey fans in Vancouver is that they play the Canadiens only two more times this season.

The bad news is that their lack of success against the Habs is the biggest reason they are on the outside looking in on the North Division playoff picture.

Draisaitl Power Oilers Past Senators

Sticking with the theme of head-to-head dominance, the Oilers (-225) beat the Ottawa Senators 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Edmonton improved to 6-0-0 versus Ottawa this season.

Leon Draisaitl recorded his third-career hat trick as part of a five-point night. He is up to six goals and 15 points in six games against the Senators this season.

Again chalking up at least 5 points in a game vs the Senators this season, Leon Draisaitl led his @EdmontonOilers to a 7-1 thrashing of Ottawa earlier tonight. With that, he has joined 6 other names on this list of single season dominance over another team (going back 30 seasons) pic.twitter.com/1RfCufYQs9 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 11, 2021

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists. Tyson Barrie had three assists.

Mike Smith stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced in the win and has suddenly become a reliable fantasy option again this season.

Smith is 8-2-0 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

The Oilers have won 14 of their last 19 overall.

Edmonton is once again just four points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the North Division, albeit with an extra game played.

Players Championship Begins Today

The Players Championship tees off at TPC Sawgrass today.

Dustin Johnson is the consensus favourite to win the tournament at 12-1.

Canadian Corey Conners, who placed third in the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, is currently 66-to-1.

The Golf Talk Canada guys Bob Weeks, Mark Zecchino and Adam Scully returned with their plays for this week’s tournament, with Conners getting some attention as a potential value play.

Corey Conners finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. This week, he's an 80-1 long shot to win the Players Championship. Check out why one of the @GolfTalkCanada guys thinks Conners is a good value pick to contend for the outright win. https://t.co/l9QqkMATqF pic.twitter.com/xAIhiUP9VP — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 10, 2021

Tangerine Raptors Basketball On TSN

The Toronto Raptors begin the second half of their schedule tonight against the Atlanta Hawks on TSN5.

Toronto is seven games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the Atlantic and is a 40-to-1 long shot to win an absolutely loaded division.

While the oddsmakers don’t expect them to contend for a division title, the Raptors are -750 to make the playoffs heading into the second half, which translates to an 88.2 per cent implied probability.

