Andrei Vasilevskiy is the consensus favourite to win the Vezina Trophy.

On Tuesday night, Vasilevskiy added to his Vezina resume when he set a Tampa Bay Lightning franchise record with his 12th straight win.

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

He hasn’t lost a start since a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes all the way back on Feb. 20.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday March 24, 2021.

Vasilevskiy The Vezina Frontrunner

Vasilevskiy leads the NHL with 21 wins and a .933 save percentage this season.

He’s 21-3-1 with a 1.83 goals-against average, including 9-0-0 with a 1.96 GAA in the month of March.

Andrei Vasilevskiy: “Probably one of the best games we’ve ever played. So one of the easiest games I’ve ever played. Just really proud of our team. Just an unbelievable effort. Only seven shots against in the first two periods. That was amazing. Never happened to me before.” — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) March 24, 2021

Vasilevskiy’s odds to win the Vezina have shortened to -105 throughout the course of his franchise-record win streak.

He’s the ninth goalie in NHL history to win 12 consecutive games. The all-time NHL record is 14 in a row.

The Lightning will visit the Dallas Stars in a rematch on Thursday night before back-to-back games against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vasilevskiy, who is 2-1-1 with a .951 save percentage against the Hurricanes this season, could match the NHL record with a win over Carolina on Saturday or Sunday.

The @TBLightning extended their winning streak to five games and became the first team in the NHL to reach the 50-point mark this season (24-6-2, 50 points). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/JW6qr5lHns — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 24, 2021

As of this morning, Vegas Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is the second choice to win the Vezina at +250 odds.

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov is the third choice at +700, followed by Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche at +1000.

Kane Nets Two Apples In Win Over Panthers

On the topic of NHL awards, Patrick Kane registered two assists in a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Kane is up to 44 points in 33 games this season.

UPDATE: @88PKane recorded the 1,066th point of his NHL career and passed Keith Tkachuk (1,065) for sole possession of fourth place on the League’s all-time list among U.S.-born players. #NHLStats: https://t.co/d4uVrbyRd7 https://t.co/bKdhwGfTGk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 24, 2021

His 1.33 points per game average ranks fourth in the NHL behind only Connor McDavid (1.76), Leon Draisaitl (1.47) and Artemi Panarin (1.40).

As of this morning, McDavid remains the obvious favourite to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at -200 odds.

However, it’s worth pointing out that Kane is the second choice on that board at +450 odds.

If McDavid continues to produce at his current pace, nobody is going to be able to come close to catching him in the Hart Trophy conversation.

Still, the fact that Kane has produced at the level he has while keeping the Blackhawks in a playoff position in the Central Division has earned him a spot in the conversation.

Clark Leads Iowa To Sweet 16

Caitlin Clark put on an absolute clinic on Tuesday as Iowa booked its spot in the Sweet 16 with an 86-72 win over Kentucky.

Clark set the Hawkeyes’ program record with 35 points in the win, along with seven rebounds and six assists.

She outscored the entire Wildcats team in the first half.

5-seed @IowaWBB came to play in the first half against 4-seed Kentucky 😳



Caitlin Clark: 24 Pts

Kentucky: 22 Pts pic.twitter.com/2hoIWHABk4 — espnW (@espnW) March 23, 2021

Division I’s leading scorer has averaged 26.8 points per game this season, which is on pace to be the third-most by a freshman in Division I history.

Meanwhile, all four No. 1 seeds won their second-round games, making this the 11th straight season that all four of the top seeds have reached the Sweet 16.

Iowa will certainly need Clark to be at her best in the next round as the Hawkeyes are set to meet UConn in the Sweet 16.

UConn was the second choice to win the NCAA Women’s tournament at +250 odds heading into the tournament.

Meanwhile, Iowa was an 80-to-1 long shot to win the national title.

Jokic Adds To MVP Case

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic added to his MVP case in a 110-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Jokic picked up his 10th triple-double of the season in which he shot 60 per cent from the field or better, breaking a tie with Magic Johnson for the third-most such games in a season in NBA history.

Tonight marks Nikola Jokic's 10th triple-double this season while going 60% or better from the field.



That breaks a tie with Magic Johnson for the 3rd-most such games in a season in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain has more. pic.twitter.com/aA3KJNX8Vm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 24, 2021

Jokic, who was installed as the MVP betting favourite at +110 following an injury to LeBron James, is one of only four players in NBA history with 10 or more triple-doubles in four straight seasons.