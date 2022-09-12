We waited seven months for the first NFL Sunday of the season.

If yesterday was any indication, we are in for an absolutely thrilling year.

The New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers absolutely ripped apart Survivor Pools with upset wins.

The Houston Texans also did their part with a tie against the Indianapolis Colts as the biggest underdog on the board at FanDuel on Sunday.

The betting favourites went 9-4-1 straight up, but three of the four money line upsets were by underdogs of five points or more at FanDuel, while favourites and underdogs actually split against the spread at 7-7.

The day couldn’t have started off worse for yours truly with injuries to Tee Higgins and Elijah Mitchell, before the San Francisco 49ers blew it against the Bears after leading 10-0 with less than six minutes to go in the third quarter.

Fortunately, we rallied with a 9-2 run to close out the day and improved to 15-7 for Week 1.

Shout out to Justin Jefferson, who is now the betting favourite to win Offensive Player of the Year following his monster performance on Sunday.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday September 12th, 2022.

Week 1 NFL Sunday Was Worth The Wait

If you thought that it would be fun to lay the points with some of the biggest favourites or string them together on a money line parlay at FanDuel, you probably wish you didn’t this morning.

The Colts, 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans were all favoured by five points or more at FanDuel.

None of those six teams covered, and three of them lost outright.

Great photo of Bears’ QB Justin Fields and his teammates splashing and celebrating their opening-day win over the 49ers from @briancassella of the Chicago Tribune. pic.twitter.com/735RiLTZLz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

The 49ers led Chicago 10-0 with 5:32 left in the third quarter.

They were outscored 21-0 the rest of the way in a 19-10 loss.

That was nothing compared to what happened to Cincinnati.

Sundays with @realEricCohen are going to be one heck of a ride if Week 1 was any indication @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/8I4oauSD6q — Maybe: Luke (@lukebellus4) September 12, 2022

The Bengals turned the ball over five times and still had two opportunities to beat the Steelers, but missed an extra point at the end of regulation and a field goal in overtime before ultimately falling 23-20.

The Titans also had an opportunity to walk it off with a field goal, but Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard attempt with four seconds in regulation in a 21-20 loss.

First career head coaching win for Brian Daboll and the @Giants are 1-0! #NYGvsTEN pic.twitter.com/XfAt1Wy47N — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the Texans and Falcons both covered as home underdogs against divisional opponents.

No AFC South team won this week and two of them faced each other 😬



(h/t @NoraPrinciotti) pic.twitter.com/SU93pPoqN4 — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2022

Home underdogs against divisional opponents are 7-0 against the spread and 5-1-1 outright over the last six seasons.

Meanwhile, the total went 9-5 to the under on Sunday and is now 10-5 overall in Week 1.

The “Best Player In The Game” Shines Week 1

Justin Jefferson delivered an absolutely monster performance in yesterday’s win over the Packers.

Jefferson finished with six receptions for a career-high 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Jefferson o 80.5 receiving 💰

Jefferson o 25.5 longest 💰

Jefferson anytime TD +125 💰

Tonyan o 21.5 receiving 💰



…. in the 1ST HALF!!!! 🔥#gamblingtwitter @TSN_Edge #NFLPicks



pic.twitter.com/XLBRI5psDd — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 11, 2022

In case you missed it, there was this really cool moment between Jefferson and Aaron Rodgers after the game.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the 23-year-old averaged 4.0 yards of separation on his targets – his second-most in a game with at least 10 targets in his career.

If you read this column, or you follow me on Twitter, then you probably already know how high I am on the 2020 first round pick.

I bet on Jefferson to win Offensive Player of the Year at +2000 at FanDuel in the summer.

As of this morning, Jefferson is now the favourite to win that award at +600 at FanDuel.

Will Russ Cook In Return To Seattle?

After a wild weekend, the spotlight will be on Russell Wilson as he makes his highly anticipated return to Seattle tonight.

As of 10 AM ET this morning, the Denver Broncos were listed at -6.5 -115.

That’s up from -3.5 when this line was first released at most spots.

𝘾𝙖𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡 𝙞𝙩?



Let's Ride. pic.twitter.com/kNe4OvwXBY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 12, 2022

Since 2009, home underdogs are 12-4 against the spread in primetime games.

If the Seahawks don’t spoil Wilson’s return to Seattle, can they at least keep it close and cover?

FanDuel also has a number of player props posted on the site for Wilson this morning, including an over/under of 253.5 passing yards, 1.5 touchdown passes, and 22.5 completions.

Get ready to run through a wall.



The Seahawks 2022 intro video is here. pic.twitter.com/GKWCHG03ks — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 12, 2022

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game, I have my eye on the total but haven’t locked anything in yet.

At the time I’m writing this, the over is 43.5 -115 at FanDuel.

I’m going to hold off for now and wait to see if that number creeps up to 44 for a potential play on the under.

I haven’t played anything yet, but give me a follow on Twitter @DomPadulaEDGE and we’ll see if we can find another winner to close out Week 1 before kick-off.