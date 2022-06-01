Morning Coffee: What Will The Total Be For Game 2 Of Western Conference Final?

The Edmonton Oilers scored six goals in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final last night.

It wasn’t enough for them to get a win in Denver.

The Colorado Avalanche beat Edmonton 8-6 in the series opener.

It’s the second consecutive round in which the Oilers scored six goals in Game 1 and lost.

Not only did they lose both contests, but they failed to cover the puck line in either game.

Meanwhile, it was a night to remember for all of us that bet the over on the total, alternate totals and team totals.

If you bet any of those at FanDuel Sportsbook last night, you won your bet.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, June 1st, 2022.

Avalanche, Oilers Combine For 14 Goals In Game 1

Early on Sunday morning, I bet the Game 1 total to go over seven goals at +114 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

While some money came in on the over between then and puck drop last night, the over closed at 7 -104 at FanDuel Sportsbook, which was not a bad price at all for anybody that bet it.

Meanwhile, the first, second and third period totals all went over, along with each of the alternate totals that FanDuel posted pre-game.

Well, that’s one way to start the 2022 Conference Finals.



14 goals between the @Avalanche and @EdmontonOilers, one shy of the record for any game this late in the #StanleyCup Playoffs. #NHLStats: https://t.co/8IkHLdAyHy pic.twitter.com/Qz87Esz9zb — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 1, 2022

Home total goals over 3.5 -122 was a winner 32 seconds into the second period.

Away total goals over 2.5 -140 was a winner 2:59 into the second period.

14 goals combined from both teams in a wild Game 1 as the Avalanche (-190) take it 8-6!



Edmonton's last two Game 1's have had 29 goals scored. The Oilers are now +360 to win the series at @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/VKcPpL1bvh — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 1, 2022

Now let’s do the live totals.

With Colorado leading 3-2 heading into the second period, the live total was 9.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

We got there with six goals in the second period alone.

With Colorado leading 7-4 heading into the third period, the live total at FanDuel Sportsbook was 13.5.

We got there with three goals in the final frame, including an empty-net goal by Gabriel Landeskog with 22 seconds left for the Avalanche puck line cover.

Nathan MacKinnon to score and Colorado to win was +196 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Landeskog to score and the Avalanche to win was +230.

Mikko Rantanen to score and Colorado to win was +240.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all stayed hot and cashed their anytime goal props.

McDavid was +128 to score anytime.

Kane was +172 to score anytime and +920 to score the first goal.

Still, it wasn’t enough to get the victory on the road.

The @Avalanche matched a franchise record for goals in a playoff game, a feat accomplished on two other occasions: Game 2 of the 1996 Stanley Cup Final and Game 2 of the 2002 Conference Semifinals. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/8IkHLdAyHy pic.twitter.com/1Sdj92Arvw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 1, 2022

Edmonton became the first team in Stanley Cup Playoff history to lose consecutive games in which they scored 6+ goals.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Oilers are 2-2 in the playoffs when scoring 6+ goals over the last 30 years.

The rest of the NHL is 280-2 in that scenario over that span.

The biggest question looking ahead to Game 2: What will the total look like at puck drop?

FanDuel opened with a 7 -110 last night.

When I started writing the column this morning, over 7 was at -138 at FanDuel.

By the time I went to send the copy off to our editor, we had a 7.5 with the over at +114.

Meanwhile, FanDuel has Colorado at -176 to win Game 2.

The Avalanche went from -240 to -440 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final following their Game 1 win.

The Oilers are now +148 to win Game 2 and +350 to win the series.

Lightning, Rangers Game 1 Lookahead

After last night’s debacle in Denver, we will have to temper expectations for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final tonight.

FanDuel has the total at 5.5, and it’s juiced towards the under at -115.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is 42-17 with a 1.96 goals against average, a .932 save percentage and seven shutouts over the last three postseasons.

After struggling against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, Igor Shesterkin went 4-3 with a 1.72 goals against average and a .949 save percentage against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

“If there was any year that we could have used this break, this was the year.”#TBLvsNYR — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 31, 2022

FanDuel has Tampa Bay at -126 to win Game 1 and -190 to win the series.

The Rangers are +108 to win tonight and +160 to win the series.