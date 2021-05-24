Morning Coffee: Jets Rally To Push Oilers To The Brink

Connor McDavid’s dominance was one of the highlights of the NHL regular season.

Perhaps it also distracted from the flaws of a team that hasn’t proved it can win without that level of production from McDavid in the playoffs.

Trailing 2-0 in their best-of-seven series against the Winnipeg Jets, the Edmonton Oilers needed a win on Sunday night to avoid falling into a 3-0 series hole.

Leading 4-1 halfway through the third period, it seemed as though the Oilers had answered that challenge.

It didn’t take long for things to fall apart after that.

Winnipeg scored three goals in a span of three minutes and three seconds to tie it at 4-4 and force overtime.

Just before the midway mark of the extra frame, Nikolaj Ehlers delivered the game winner – a potentially devastating blow for an Oilers’ team now on the brink of elimination.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday May 24, 2021.

Jets stun Oilers to win Game 3

The Oilers were a -130 favourite to win Game 3 at puck drop.

Leading 4-1 in the third, they were -20000 live – a 99.5 per cent implied win probability.

A Josh Archibald penalty sent the Jets to the power play, and Mathieu Perreault delivered on the ensuing man advantage to cut the deficit to two.

Less than three minutes after that, Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey scored twice in a span of 16 seconds to tie it at 4-4.

It took just over three minutes for the Jets to go from a +3000 live underdog to a -150 favourite.

While the Archibald penalty is circled as an obvious turning point, it’s impossible to overlook Edmonton’s lack of response after it.

“See this Edmonton Oilers rose? It was blooming. Now it’s wilting - just like they wilted down the stretch...”@CraigJButton & @SarahDavisTV break down the anatomy of the Oilers' collapse and Nik Ehlers' immediate impact: https://t.co/1FYuqLo1yx#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/zGexEE9BSl — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 24, 2021

After taking a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven, Winnipeg went from a +140 series underdog to a -2000 favourite.

The Oilers are +900 to win the series.

In order to avoid a sweep, Edmonton will need to find the sense of urgency it lacked on Sunday night.

As of this morning, tonight’s Game 4 is essentially a pick’em with the Oilers listed at -115 to win.

Mickelson’s magic

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship to become the oldest major champion in golf history on Sunday.

Eight years after his last major championship win, the 50-year-old Mickelson became the 14th player all-time to win six major titles.

Mickelson entered the tournament at 200-1 odds.

4 shot lead with 8 holes to go. Phil Mickelson is now the -300 favourite to win his 6th career major championship #PGAChamp @TSN_Edge — Adam Scully (@adam_scully) May 23, 2021

Per ESPN Stats & Info, those are the longest odds by a major winner since Louis Oosthuizen won the 2010 Open Championship at the same price.

Our TSN Edge golf analyst Adam Scully followed Mickelson’s run from 200-1 long shot to outright winner.

From a 200-1 long shot to golf's oldest major champion ever! @adam_scully recaps Phil Mickelson’s historic PGA Championship victory. #PGAChamp https://t.co/8108R8ePvL pic.twitter.com/4mO6pKKNOC — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 24, 2021

Avalanche, Bruins advance

The Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins booked their tickets to the second round of the playoffs with series-clinching wins on Sunday.

The Avalanche (-235) beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 to complete the four-game sweep of their first round series.

The Avalanche (-235) beat the Blues 5-2 on Sunday to complete the sweep of their first round series. Colorado was -455 to advance to the second round and +450 to eliminate St. Louis in four. #GoAvsGo #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/o1COCPdXzF — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 24, 2021

Colorado remains the Stanley Cup favourite at +270 odds – down from +450 at the start of the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Bruins (-130) beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 in Game 5 to close out the series with four straight wins thanks in large part to their top line.

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored eight of Boston’s 16 goals in the series.

As of this morning, Boston is +525 to win the Stanley Cup.

Suns take opener versus Lakers

Devin Booker scored 34 points in his playoff debut as the Phoenix Suns (-2.5) beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 in Game 1 of their first round series on Sunday night.

It was the first postseason win for the Suns since the 2010 Western Conference Finals.

Phoenix held Los Angeles to 90 points – its third-lowest total in any game that LeBron James and Anthony Davis both played this season.

LeBron James has lost 6 of his last 9 Game 1s, including today.



He won 4 of the last 5 series he fell behind in. pic.twitter.com/8Li1O7kseV — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 23, 2021

The Lakers opened at -300 to win the series, but that number was down to -155 before Game 1.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the first time in at least the last 30 years that a No. 7 seed was favored to beat a No. 2 seed in a playoff series.

After taking Game 1, the series is essentially a pick’em with the Suns listed at -115.

Meanwhile, the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (+300) upset the top-seeded Utah Jazz 112-109 in Game 1 of their first round series.

Dillon Brooks set a franchise record for the most points in a postseason debut with 31.

The Utah Jazz have lost 6 straight playoff game 1s, the longest streak in franchise history. They became the 2nd franchise with multiple Game 1 losses as a 1 seed against an 8 seed pic.twitter.com/D2dLDN7xT2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 24, 2021

Utah, which has lost six straight playoff Game 1s, is still -330 to win the series.