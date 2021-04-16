Johnson: Winnipeg's stars were the difference in this game

Time and time again this season, I’ve used this column to explain how the Winnipeg Jets continue to be disrespected by oddsmakers and the betting public.

It seems that sentiment is finally starting to spread.

Before last night’s game between the Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs, our very own Mike Johnson highlighted that Winnipeg was excellent value to win the Stanley Cup at +2200.

After a 5-2 win over Toronto, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button had this to say about the Jets’ chances to win the North Division.

Winnipeg is now three points back of the Maple Leafs for top spot in the division with the same number of games remaining.

As of this morning, Toronto is -500 to win the North Division – the Jets are +525.

The Maple Leafs still deserve to be the favourite, based on what they have done all season.

However, +525 is still excellent value for a Winnipeg side that continues to be overlooked.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday April 16, 2021.

Jets close gap on top spot

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor had three points each as the Jets beat Toronto 5-2 as a +140 underdog on Thursday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers extended his point streak to six games with a pair of goals.

Reaching the 20-goal mark for a 5th straight year (and now having done so in all but his NHL rookie campaign of 2015-16) tonight vs TOR, @NHLJets LW'er Nikolaj Ehlers now sits tied with 3 others in Winnipeg NHL history (which goes back to 1979-80) for 4th on this list of seasons pic.twitter.com/BehT0MsJ6K — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 16, 2021

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves to improve to 4-1-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage in the month of April.

Winnipeg scored three goals on its first six shots before Jack Campbell was pulled for the first time this season.

Campbell set an NHL record with 11 straight wins to open the season.

However, factoring in the five goals he gave up in his last win over the Ottawa Senators, Campbell is 1-2 with a 5.02 goals-against average a .823 save percentage in his past three starts.

“I wouldn't count out Jets to finish atop the North Division...”@CraigJButton & @saraorlesky on Winnipeg’s stars dismantling the Leafs and their shot at moving up the standings with games against Edmonton & Toronto: https://t.co/DE26AjddOw

#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/Qp50FbQpVK — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 16, 2021

The Jets and Maple Leafs play each other three more times next week.

It will be very interesting to see if Winnipeg can push Toronto for top spot in the division down the stretch.

Curry stays hot for Warriors

Steph Curry scored a game-high 33 points with five assists and four rebounds as the Golden State Warriors (-6.5) won and covered with a 119-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Draining exactly his age (33) to help the @warriors to the .500 mark (28-28) in a 119-101 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday night, Stephen Curry recorded his 9th consecutive 30+ point performance to put him 1 shy of tying for the longest streak on this list of veteran superstars pic.twitter.com/R1oR3SZiJV — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 16, 2021

Curry has been on fire over the past three weeks, pushing his way into the fantasy MVP conversation despite remaining a +6000 long shot to win the actual MVP award.

Curry has scored at least 30 points in each of his past nine games, which is the longest streak by any Warriors’ player since Rick Barry in 1966-67.

His 344 points over that span are his most over any nine-game span in his career.

At 33-years-old, Curry is doing everything he can to drag Golden State into a playoff position.

Following last night’s win, the Warriors are ninth in the Western Conference standings – a half-game up on the San Antonio Spurs and two games up on the New Orleans Pelicans.

2021 NFL season win totals

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill posted its 2021 season win totals early this morning.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the highest number on the board once again with their total set at 12.

The Chiefs have gone over their season win total in each of their eight seasons under head coach Andy Reid, which is tied for the longest streak in the NFL over the last 20 seasons.

The New England Patriots are the only team with at least six overs in that span.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right behind them with their number set at 11.5.

The win totals for both the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans have been set at five, which is tied for the lowest number on the board for the 2021 season.