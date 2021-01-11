Willie Jefferson has agreed to a restructured contract for the 2021 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team announced Monday.

Jefferson signed a two-year deal with the Blue Bombers last February after being named the 2019 Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

In his first season with the Blue Bombers in 2019, Jefferson finished with 24 tackles, 12 sacks, and 16 pass knockdowns.

The 29-year-old has played six seasons in the CFL, split between the Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Edmonton Football Team. Jefferson has 151 tackles and 43 sacks in 94 games.