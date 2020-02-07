Pending free agent and reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player Willie Jefferson is visiting with the Toronto Argonauts Friday and Saturday, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Hearing that free agent DE @Stmn_Willie_Bmn is visiting the @TorontoArgos today/tomorrow. Buzz around the @CFL all week has been that Toronto is going hard after the reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player. #CFL #Argos — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 7, 2020

Naylor added that buzz around the CFL all week leading up to free agency has been that the Argos will be going hard after Jefferson.

Jefferson was named the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player last season after recording 24 tackles, 12 sacks, and one interception. The 29-year-old has played in six seasons in the CFL, recording 151 tackles, 43 sacks, and three interceptions in 94 games. He's split his time with the Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Edmonton Eskimos.