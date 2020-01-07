TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor sits down with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, who shares the league's expectation on the quality of global players for CFL 2.0, the Halifax expansion process, the CFL's 'NFL window' issue, and more.

On the CFL’s expectation of the quality of players from around the world as part of the CFL 2.0 strategy:

I think we have very high expectations. We know last year we entered into this process quite late. We definitely wanted to see some players from around the world come to the combine in Toronto. We didn’t have an opportunity to do any pre-vetting and so many of them performed … but because we’ve had time to really plan and get the federations involved in the process, our expectations are we’re going to see some great players.

On where Halifax is in the expansion process and how confident the CFL is this will be a successful venture to add a 10th team:

I’m very confident but recognizing it’s not done until it’s done. And I think what we’ve proposed with Schooners Sports and Entertainment and with the board is that we’re actually going to sit down together and really build the business plan now from the ground up … because we think that’s the next most important step to getting this team on line.

On the CFL’s ‘NFL window’ issue remaining unresolved:

We have a very positive solution worked out with the players association. I think the issue is really down with the NFL and between the NFL and between the NFL and the NFL players association so we’re waiting. We’ve obviously had a lot of discussions with our players, we want to keep that discussion positive, but we are looking for a solution.