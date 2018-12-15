WINNIPEG — Chris Mueller scored twice and Sam Gagner had three assists as the Toronto Marlies downed the Manitoba Moose 5-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Carl Grundstrom, Josh Jooris and Trevor Moore also scored for the Marlies (11-10-5) while Michale Garteig made 26 saves for his first career AHL victory.

Michael Spacek found the score sheet for the Moose (11-13-2).

Mikhail Berdin stopped 22-of-27 shots in a losing cause.

Toronto went 3 for 5 on the power play while Manitoba failed to score on six chances with the man advantage.