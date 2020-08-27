Naomi Osaka said she will take the court for her semifinal match at the Western & Southern Open Friday, according to a statement obtained by the Guardian. The news comes one day after she announced she'd be withdrawing from the tournament to get "a conversation started in a majority white sport."

“As you know, I pulled out of the tournament yesterday in support of racial injustice and continued police violence. I was (and am) ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent,” Osaka said in her statement provided to the Guardian.

“However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday. They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement. I want to thank the WTA and the Tournament for their support.”

Osaka withdrew in the wake of the NBA cancelled their three games Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks led a boycott to protest racial injustice and police brutality against Black people following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, WI police.

Games in a number of other leagues, including the WNBA, MLB, and MLS were cancelled as players joined the boycott.