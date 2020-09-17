Osaka admits to being 'stressed out' in bubble but credits mental toughness

Newly crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of the 2020 French Open on Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

Osaka thanked fans for supporting her over the past three weeks, but said that the two tournaments were too close together for her to be ready.

The 22-year-old was also forced to withdraw from the final of the Western and Southern Open, just prior to the US Open, with the same injury.

Osaka wore masks featuring the names of victims of racial injustice and police brutality before her matches at the US Open including: Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castile and Tamir Rice.