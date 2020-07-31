Napoli announced the signing of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen from Lille on Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 21-year-old Osimhen made 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season, scoring 18 times.

Born in Lagos, Osimhen left for Europe in 2017, joining Wolfsburg. He made only 12 appearances in the Bundesliga over two seasons before heading to Belgian side Charleroi on loan in 2018.

Osimhen starred in Belgium, notching 20 goals in 36 appearances. A permanent move to France followed.

Internationally, Osimhen has been capped nine times by the Super Eagles.

Napoli is set to finish seventh in the Serie A table this season with one match remaining on the schedule