NASCAR Betting: Harvick back in spotlight but Johnson, Bowyer could surprise at Dover

For as unpredictable as the NASCAR Cup Series can be at times, the exact opposite has been true for each of the last three races.

At least, that’s true when it comes to the last three race winners.

Two weeks ago, Kevin Harvick delivered back-to-back wins as the betting favourite for both races at Michigan International Speedway.

One week later, Chase Elliott produced yet another road course victory as the favourite to win at Daytona.

Elliott became just the fifth driver in NASCAR history to win three consecutive road course races, joining Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Rusty Wallace and Tim Richmond.

This week, the Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway for its third doubleheader of the season.

First up, it’s the Drydene 311 on Saturday.

While Elliott was the consensus favourite to win the first road course race of the year, Harvick is back at the top of the board for the events at “The Monster Mile” this weekend.

Can Harvick make it four in a row for the betting favourites?

Or will another driver steal the show with just three races to go before the playoffs begin?

Here is a closer look at the betting odds for the Drydene 311.

The Favourite

Kevin Harvick +375

Harvick’s streak of consecutive top-five finishes came to an end when he placed 17th at the Daytona road course last weekend.

Still, he will be the obvious favourite for both oval races at Dover.

Harvick has placed fifth or better in 10 straight Cup Series oval races dating back to June 27th, including the NASCAR All-Star Race.

He’s registered four wins over that span – he has six wins overall this season.

Harvick has led a total of 1,051 laps over the last 10 races at Dover – 386 more than any other driver.

The current Cup Series points leader has two wins at Dover over that span, taking the checkered flag in both 2015 and in 2018.

In 2019, Harvick placed fourth in both events at this track.

He should be a lock to return to the top-five on Saturday as a legitimate contender to win the Drydene 311 outright.

Next In Line

Martin Truex Jr. +400

There are some spots where Truex is listed as the favourite or co-favourite to win the Drydene 311.

That makes sense for a number of reasons.

The defending champion at this event has three career Cup Series wins at Dover.

He’s placed in the top-five in six of his last seven starts at this track.

Truex has recorded five straight third-place finishes dating back to the Kansas race in late July.

All things considered, Truex deserves to be on the short list of legitimate contenders to back this weekend at Dover.

Chase Elliott +500

Elliott has flashed his potential with a pair of Cup Series wins to go with his NASCAR All-Star race victory this season.

The problem has been a lack of consistency outside of those wins.

Over the past two months, Elliott has finished outside of the top-eight in eight of his last 11 Cup Series starts overall.

The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports does have six top-five results in his last eight starts at Daytona.

Maybe he adds another top-five on Saturday, but at this point it seems unlikely that he goes back-to-back with a victory at Dover.

Sleeper Picks

Jimmie Johnson +1600

Johnson currently sits 25 points outside of the final playoff spot with three races to go.

That could change with a little magic at one of his favourite tracks this weekend.

Johnson has won a record 11 times at Dover in his career – the most wins by any active driver at a single course.

He’s also produced 25 top-10 results in 36 career races at “The Monster Mile”.

The driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet is winless in his last 117 races so it makes sense that he would be priced at 16-to-1 odds for Saturday’s race.

However, Johnson is definitely worth consideration for a potential top-10 finish, even if he doesn’t end his winless drought this weekend.

Clint Bowyer +3000

If you are willing to back an even bigger long shot than Johnson, Bowyer certainly checks a number of boxes heading into Saturday’s race.

First, he’s placed in the top-10 in four of his last five starts at Dover.

Second, Bowyer is set to start on the second row for Saturday’s race.

Finally, the veteran driver is available at 30-to-1 odds to win outright and should be listed at plus-money to place in the top-10.

Like Johnson, Bowyer is definitely worth consideration as a possible top-10 pick for Saturday’s Drydene 311.

*All Betting Information appears as listed by Bodog on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.