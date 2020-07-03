NASCAR Betting: Harvick the obvious favourite to repeat at The Brickyard on Sunday

Kevin Harvick is heating up again.

As it turns out, all he needed was a weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania to get back on track.

Harvick snapped his drought at Pocono Raceway when he won the Pocono Organics 325 last Saturday.

Then he nearly doubled down in Round 2 with a runner-up finish in Sunday’s Pocono 350.

Next up, Harvick will try to figure out how to repeat at The Brickyard.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 this Sunday afternoon.

It should be no surprise that last year’s Big Machine Vodka 400 winner is the obvious favourite to win at Indy again this weekend.

Here is a closer look at the latest odds for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400.

The Favourite

Kevin Harvick +400

When it comes to racing at The Brickyard, it’s Kevin Harvick and than everybody else.

The driver of the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing owns the best all-time average finish at Indianapolis since the Cup Series debuted at this track back in 1994.

He’s also recorded top-10 finishes in six straight starts here, including winning this race last season.

Coming off a win and a runner-up in the Pocono doubleheader, Harvick is the consensus frontrunner to win the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 on Sunday.

Next In Line

Denny Hamlin +425

Harvick might have gone back-to-back at Pocono if it weren’t for Hamlin.

The driver of the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing took the lead with 15 laps to go in Sunday’s race and managed to hold off Harvick for his sixth career Cup Series win at Pocono – tying Jeff Gordon for the most all-time at that course.

Hamlin has already registered a series-best four wins through the first 15 races of the season.

That matches Harvick’s 2018 mark for the most wins in the first 15 races of a Cup Series season dating back to 2010.

Hamlin’s numbers at Indianapolis might not be as impressive as what Harvick has done, but he has finished in the top-six in five of his last six Cup Series starts here.

With a pair of victories, a runner-up and a fourth-place finish in his last four starts overall, nobody will be overlooking Hamlin on Sunday.

Kyle Busch +500

When will the drought finally end for the defending Cup Series champ?

Busch seemed to be in prime position to pick up his first victory of the year at one of his favourite tracks last weekend.

After all, he had posted three wins in his previous six Pocono starts.

However, Busch could do no better than following up a fifth-place finish with a 38th-place finish in last week’s doubleheader.

After posting top-five finishes in four of his first six starts following the temporary shutdown due to COVID-19, Busch has registered just a single top-five result over the last six races while finishing outside of the top-18 in three of them.

Busch posted back-to-back wins at Indianapolis in 2015 and 2016, but he has finished outside of the top 30 in two of his last three visits to The Brickyard.

Until he proves he has what it takes to make it back to Victory Lane, it might make sense to simply fade Busch for the time being.

Joey Logano +700

Logano is another driver that really hasn’t looked very good as of late but is listed at short odds because he’s flashed at The Brickyard.

The Penske Racing driver was the runner-up in this race last year.

He’s also placed in the top-eight in six of his last seven starts here.

Still, Logano has finished 17th or worse in each of his last four Cup Series starts overall.

He also isn’t the greatest value with the fourth-shortest odds on the board for Sunday’s race.

Perhaps Logano is overdue for a strong performance.

Then again, it might make sense to hold off on betting him to win a race outright until he gets back on track.

Don’t Sleep On

Clint Bowyer +2500

While the smart money is on Harvick to win this race outright, Bowyer could be an intriguing sleeper option worth looking at in other markets.

The driver of the No. 14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing is coming off back-to-back top-10 finishes at Pocono last weekend.

He’s also placed fifth in each of the last two Cup Series races at Indianapolis.

A long shot to win at +2500, Bowyer might be worth a look either to finish in the top-five or to finish in the top-10 at The Brickyard.

Aric Almirola +3300

Speaking of long shots, Almirola stands out for a couple of reasons heading into Sunday’s race.

First, he had some success on a similar track at Pocono last weekend.

Second, he’s placed fifth or better in four straight Cup Series starts overall, with a 4.0 average finish position over that span.

Finally, +3300 is pretty decent value for a driver that seems to have turned a corner over the past couple of weeks.

At the very least, Almirola is another driver worth looking at to finish in the top-10 in this weekend’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400.

*All Betting Information appears as listed by Bodog on Friday July 3rd, 2020.