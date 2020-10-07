The Nashville Predators traded forward Nick Bonino and picks Nos. 37 and 70 in this year's draft to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Luke Kunin and pick No. 101 on Wednesday.

Shortly after the deal was announced, the Predators placed Kyle Turris and Steven Santini on unconditional waivers for purposes of a buyout.

Bonino scored 18 goals and posted 35 points in 67 games this past season, adding one goal in four games during the Return to Play.

The 32-year-old is signed through next season at a $4.1 million cap hit. A veteran of 626 NHL games, Bonino has 122 goals and 282 points over his career with the Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks.

Turris had four years remaining his contract that carried a cap hit of $6 million. His buyout will save the Predators $4 million in cap space in each of the next four seasons, but add a cap charge of $2 million in each of the following four years.

The 31-year-old had nine goals and 22 assists in 62 games with the Predators last season. The team acquired Turris from the Ottawa Senators in a three-way trade that saw Matt Duchene go to Ottawa. Nashville immediately signed Turris to a six-year deal worth $36 million on Nov. 5, 2017. The forward had 20-goal seasons in three of his last four seasons before joining the Predators.

Santini has one year left on his deal at a $1.42 million cap hit. The buyout will save the Predators $1.375 million this season, but add a charge of $275,000 in 2021-22.

The 25-year-old defenceman appeared in just two games with the Predators this past season, failing to record a point. He had two goals and 12 points in 54 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Kunin, 22, had 15 goals and 31 points in 63 games with the Wild this past season, adding two goals in four games in the Edmonton bubble.

Selected 15th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Kunin is scheduled for restricted free agency this off-season. He has 23 goals and 52 points in 131 career games, all with the Wild.