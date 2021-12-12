Nashville SC has acquired Canadian-born forward Teal Bunbury from the New England Revolution in exchange for up to US$150,000 in general allocation money.

New England receives $75,000 in allocation money, with an additional $75,000 if Bunbury meets certain performance-based metrics.

“Teal is a proven winner who has the pedigree and DNA we look for in members of our club," Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said in a statement. "Not only is he a proven goal threat that is versatile enough to play a number of roles in and around the attack, but he is also an outstanding person who aids a club and community off the field. We feel very fortunate to have him join us.”

Bunbury, the son of former Canadian international Alex Bunbury, was born in Hamilton but grew up south of the border and elected to play internationally for the U.S. A former MAC Hermann Trophy winner as the top player in U.S. college soccer, the University of Akron product has won four caps for the U.S.

The 31-year-old leaves New England as the Revs' fourth-leading career scorer with 45 regular-season goals and 21 assists in 231 appearances since 2014. He scored twice in 12 playoff appearances.

Bunbury finished this season with three goals in 29 appearances. He was twice voted the Revolution's Humanitarian of the Year.

The 12-year MLS veteran spent four seasons with Sporting Kansas City before joining New England ahead of the 2014 season.

Also Sunday, Nashville traded two roster international spots to expansion Charlotte FC for $500,000 in general allocation money. Nashville also reserved the right to swap first-round picks with Charlotte in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021