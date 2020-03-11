On the heels of jurisdictions across the United States barring public assembly due to the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, NCAA president Mark Emmert released a statement on Wednesday afternoon announcing that all events - including both the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments and Frozen Four tournament - be held with limited attendance.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

"Essential staff and limited family" will still be permitted to attend events.

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," Emmert said in a statement. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.

"We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

