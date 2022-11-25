American Thanksgiving, also known in the college football world as “Rivalry Weekend” is usually one of the best weekends of the season, but this year has especially higher stakes.



The No.3 Michigan Wolverines takes on their rival the 2nd ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.



The Buckeyes are -8 in this game and it is essentially a win-and-get-in game for both teams for the College Football Playoffs.



The loser will still have a path, but they will have a sweat over the next two weekends. Can’t wait!

As well, the much-improved No.15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Los Angeles to take on he No.5 USC Trojans.



USC has a real chance at a playoff spot if they win out, but rival Notre Dame would love to play spoiler here and finish their season on a strong note.



These are the best games to watch this weekend, but that might not mean they are the best from a gambling standpoint.



Here are my best bets for this week’s games.

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Missouri Tigers



Spread: Arkansas -4



Total: 55.5



While Missouri’s record might not reflect it, they have been sneaky competitive in SEC play.



Five of the Tigers’ seven SEC games have been within one score and they are the only team to give Georgia any sort of scare this season.

On top of that, Missouri needs this win to become bowl-eligible, something Arkansas was able to accomplish last weekend.



Arkansas is an up-and-down team that scores and also gives up points easily, while Missouri’s strength is their defence, so this will be a styles clash of sorts.

Mizzou just has more motivation and as said above likes to keep games close.



I’m going to roll with the home dogs here and takes the points



The Pick: Missouri +4

Michigan State Spartans at No.11 Penn State Nittany Lions



Spread: Penn State -19



Total: 53



Michigan State overachieved last season and that might have led to unrealistic expectations heading into this season.

It has been a total letdown for the Spartans and that was capped off by blowing a 17 point home lead in an overtime loss last week to a bad Indiana team.



Penn State on the other hand has excelled playing any Big 10 team aside from Michigan and Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions lost to both conference powerhouses, but in other Big 10 games have an average winning margin of 28.8 ppg.



They have beaten up on lesser competition and James Franklin is not the type to take his foot off the gas, especially against a big name conference opponent.

This will be the last game at Beaver Stadium for veteran QB Sean Clifford and they will cap it off with a big win.

I know -19 is a big spread, but I really like Penn State to roll here.

This is my best bet of the weekend.

The Pick: Penn State -19

Pittsburgh Panthers at Miami Hurricanes



Spread: Pittsburgh -6.5



Total: 43



Miami’s win total before the season was 8.5 and they were considered as having a legit chance to give Clemson a run for the ACC title and this season has just been a flat out disaster for the Hurricanes.



Not only are they 5-6, but they have just played uninspired football.

The one thing about this Miami fan base is if they are not very good, they check out fast.



While this is technically a home game, that stadium will be close to empty Saturday as no one in Miami is going to see an under .500 team late in the season on a holiday weekend.

On top of that, Pittsburgh has lost 4 straight to Miami, so would love to take the opportunity to get a win over them in a down year.

There is a chance Canes QB Tyler Van Dyke plays Saturday, but even so the offensive line is this team’s biggest weakness and will struggle against a solid Pittsburgh defence.

If Miami has to start Jaccuri Brown at QB, this game is a MUST bet, but I think Pitt gets it done regardless.

The Panthers put an end to the Hurricanes misery as it is NOT about “The U” this year



The Pick: Pittsburgh -6.5