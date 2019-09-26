The NCAA announced on Thursday that Georgia Tech has been ruled ineligible for the 2020 NCAA tournament as penalization for recruiting infractions carried out by former assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie and Ron Bell, a friend of head coach Josh Pastner.

Bell was identified by the NCAA as a "representative of the institution's athletic interests" and was said to have given $2,000 in impermissible benefits to players during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

LaBarrie was found to have given a recruit $300 for an Atlanta-area strip club visit, as well as have provided false or misleading statements to NCAA investigators.

"Both sets of violations occurred because men’s basketball coaching staff members invited outside individuals into their program,” the decision read. “They permitted these outside individuals to interact with their student-athletes, and those actions resulted in violations.”

The Yellow Jackets last reached March Madness in 2010 under Paul Hewitt when they reached the second round.