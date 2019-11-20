The NCAA announced on Tuesday that Memphis centre James Wiseman, a projected top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will be suspended for an additional 11 games - on top of the one he's already served - for receiving $11,500 to help facilitate his family's move to Memphis from then-booster and now Tigers head coach Anfernee Hardaway.

The NCAA forbids boosters from offering financial assistance to any players.

Wiseman will be eligible to return on January 12 in time for a game at South Florida.

In addition to the suspension, Wiseman will be required to make a $11,500 donation to a charity of his choosing.