9m ago
Nebraska coach Hoiberg leaves game after feeling ill
Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg left his team's BIG 10 tournament game against Indiana early after feeling ill, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald's Christopher Heady.
TSN.ca Staff
Heady added the Nebraska players were held in the locker room before eventually getting the OK to leave the locker room and load onto the bus.
More details to follow.