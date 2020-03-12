Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg left his team's BIG 10 tournament game against Indiana early after feeling ill, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald's Christopher Heady.



Fred Hoiberg is not on the floor anymore. — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) March 12, 2020

Heady added the Nebraska players were held in the locker room before eventually getting the OK to leave the locker room and load onto the bus.

The Nebraska basketball team just got the OK to leave the locker room and load onto the bus. — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) March 12, 2020

More details to follow.