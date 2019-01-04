BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Patrick Brown had a goal and an assist and Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves as the Charlotte Checkers downed the Belleville Senators 4-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Julian Gauthier, Aleksi Saarela and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Checkers (24-8-3), who sit atop the AHL standings.

Max McCormick replied for the Senators (16-18-2), who got 23 saves from Filip Gustavsson.

Charlotte went 1 for 2 on the power play while Belleville failed to score on its two chances with the man advantage.