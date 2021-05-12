3h ago
Dutch star Van Dijk ruled out of Euro 2021
The Canadian Press
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he will not play for the Netherlands at next month's European Championship.
The center back has been out since October with a knee injury.
Van Dijk says in an interview with Liverpool's website: “I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the offseason.”
