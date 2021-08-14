Canadian defensive tackle Neville Gallimore sustained what head coach Mike McCarthy called a "significant" left arm injury in Friday's pre-season matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, tweets David Helman of DallasCowboys.com.

Mike McCarthy says he’d put Neville Gallimore’s injury in the “significant” category, but no real timetable beyond that until all the medical scans come back tomorrow.



Cowboys get back to DFW at ~5am and will have a lot of guys they need to look at. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 14, 2021

McCarthy added Gallimore does not have a timetable for his return at the moment with the team waiting for medical scans to come back.

“I’d put it in the category of significant,” he said. “But until we get all of the scans and the diagnosis, I don’t have a timeline.”

The Ottawa native left Friday's game with an apparent arm injury in the first quarter.

He appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys last season, recording 28 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The 24-year-old was selected in the third round (No. 82 overall) by Dallas in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

The Cowboys fell 19-16 to the Cardinals Friday night and will be back in action next weekend against the Houston Texans.