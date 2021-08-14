Canadian defensive tackle Neville Gallimore sustained a dislocated elbow during Friday night's preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals and is expected to miss between four and six weeks, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that nothing is torn and the four-to-six-week timeline is basically the best-case scenario for Gallimore given his injury.

The Ottawa native left Friday's game with an apparent arm injury in the first quarter and did not return.

“I’d put it in the category of significant,” head coach Mike McCarthy said after Friday's game. “But until we get all of the scans and the diagnosis, I don’t have a timeline.”

He appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys last season, recording 28 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The 24-year-old was selected in the third round (No. 82 overall) by Dallas in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

The Cowboys fell 19-16 to the Cardinals Friday night and will be back in action next weekend against the Houston Texans.