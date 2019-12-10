Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Neville Gallimore kept his top ranking in the CFL Scouting Bureau with the winter rankings released Tuesday.

The top three remained unchanged with Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in second and Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke in third.

Offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell from the University of Alberta, made a big jump from 11th to fourth and is the highest rated USports product.

Below are the CFL Scouting Bureau's winter rankings:

 

CFL Scouting Bureau - Winter Rankings

 
Rank Name Position School Hometown
1 (1) Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma Ottawa
2 (2) Chase Claypool REC Notre Dame Abbotsford, B.C.
3 (3) Nathan Rourke QB Ohio Oakville, Ont.
4 (11) Carter O’Donnell OL Alberta Red Deer, Alta.
5 (13) Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Buffalo Montreal
6 (7) Ketel Asse OL Laval Saint-Marc, Haiti
7 (6) Dejon Brissett REC Richmond Mississauga, Ont.
8 (9) Mason Bennett DE North Dakota Winnipeg
9 (15) Marc-Antoine Dequoy DB Montreal Île-Bizard, Que.
10 (14) Brendan O’Leary-Orange REC Nevada Toronto
11 (–) Rysen John REC Simon Fraser Vancouver
12 (16) Dylan Giffen OL Western Strathroy, Ont.
13 (8) Adam Auclair LB Laval Quebec City
14 (18) Adam Sinagra QB Calgary Pointe-Claire, Que.
15 (–) Cameron Lawson DL Queen’s Caledon, Ont.
16 (19) Tyler Ternowski REC Waterloo Hamilton
17 (–) Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund DL Southeastern Louisiana Dartmouth, N.S.
18 (20) Jesse Lawson OL Carleton Vancouver
19 (12) J.J. Molson K UCLA Montreal
20 (–) Jack Cassar LB Carleton Mississauga, Ont.
 

 