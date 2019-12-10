NFL blocking CFL players under contract from trying out

Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Neville Gallimore kept his top ranking in the CFL Scouting Bureau with the winter rankings released Tuesday.

The top three remained unchanged with Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in second and Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke in third.

Offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell from the University of Alberta, made a big jump from 11th to fourth and is the highest rated USports product.

Below are the CFL Scouting Bureau's winter rankings: