52m ago
Gallimore still tops Scouting Bureau Top 20
Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Neville Gallimore kept his top ranking in the CFL Scouting Bureau with the winter rankings released Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL blocking CFL players under contract from trying out
Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Neville Gallimore kept his top ranking in the CFL Scouting Bureau with the winter rankings released Tuesday.
The top three remained unchanged with Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in second and Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke in third.
Offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell from the University of Alberta, made a big jump from 11th to fourth and is the highest rated USports product.
Below are the CFL Scouting Bureau's winter rankings:
CFL Scouting Bureau - Winter Rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Hometown
|1 (1)
|Neville Gallimore
|DT
|Oklahoma
|Ottawa
|2 (2)
|Chase Claypool
|REC
|Notre Dame
|Abbotsford, B.C.
|3 (3)
|Nathan Rourke
|QB
|Ohio
|Oakville, Ont.
|4 (11)
|Carter O’Donnell
|OL
|Alberta
|Red Deer, Alta.
|5 (13)
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
|OL
|Buffalo
|Montreal
|6 (7)
|Ketel Asse
|OL
|Laval
|Saint-Marc, Haiti
|7 (6)
|Dejon Brissett
|REC
|Richmond
|Mississauga, Ont.
|8 (9)
|Mason Bennett
|DE
|North Dakota
|Winnipeg
|9 (15)
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy
|DB
|Montreal
|Île-Bizard, Que.
|10 (14)
|Brendan O’Leary-Orange
|REC
|Nevada
|Toronto
|11 (–)
|Rysen John
|REC
|Simon Fraser
|Vancouver
|12 (16)
|Dylan Giffen
|OL
|Western
|Strathroy, Ont.
|13 (8)
|Adam Auclair
|LB
|Laval
|Quebec City
|14 (18)
|Adam Sinagra
|QB
|Calgary
|Pointe-Claire, Que.
|15 (–)
|Cameron Lawson
|DL
|Queen’s
|Caledon, Ont.
|16 (19)
|Tyler Ternowski
|REC
|Waterloo
|Hamilton
|17 (–)
|Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
|DL
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Dartmouth, N.S.
|18 (20)
|Jesse Lawson
|OL
|Carleton
|Vancouver
|19 (12)
|J.J. Molson
|K
|UCLA
|Montreal
|20 (–)
|Jack Cassar
|LB
|Carleton
|Mississauga, Ont.