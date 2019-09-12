3 Downs: Will Eskimos seek QB help in wake of Harris' injury?

Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Neville Gallimore topped the CFL Scouting Bureau's Fall Edition of the Rankings, with Ohio Bobcats quarterback Nathan Rourke in third. Chase Claypool, a wide receiver at Notre Dame, is second in the Scouting Bureau's first edition of the season.

The CFL Scouting Bureau publishes rankings of the Top 20 prospects eligible for the 2020 CFL Draft.

Gallimore, a senior at Oklahoma, has four tackles and a sack in two games for the Sooners this season. The St. Catharines, Ont., native has played in 40 games during his time at Oklahoma, starting 26.

Claypool recorded five receptions for 94 yards in Notre Dame's season opener. The Abbotsford, B.C., native entered the year as the Fighting Irish's top receiver and has played in 38 games over his career at Notre Dame.

Rourke is 31-49 for 365 yards and two touchdowns, while adding another 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground, in two games for Ohio. The Oakville, Ont., native has a 17-7 record as a starting quarterback at Ohio with 5,002 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, and another1,804 yards and 47 touchdowns on the ground.

New Mexico offensive lineman Sage Doxtater and North Carolina defensive back Patrice Rene round out the Top 5.

The first USports product on the list is Ketel Asse, an offensive lineman from Laval, at No. 7 while his teammate, linebacker Adam Auclair, is No. 8.

The full list: