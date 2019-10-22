Fresh off their 33-0 win over the New York Jets Monday, the New England Patriots have added another piece to their offence.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter the Patriots have acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick.

Another trade: Falcons are sending WR Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019

Sanu, 30, has 33 receptions this season for 313 yards and one touchdown in six games with the 1-5 Falcons. He joined the Falcons in 2016 after four years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots (7-0) will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Sanu is under contract through next season.