Patriots release Brown: 'We feel it is best to move in a different direction'

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team announced Friday.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown," the team announced. "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

The release comes after Brown, already facing a civil suit contending he raped a former trainer, was accused of exposing himself to a woman working on a painting at his Pittsburgh home. Brown also reportedly sent 'intimidating' texts to the artist.

The 31-year-old played in just one game for the Patriots, finishing with four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots are the second team to release Brown after the Oakland Raiders released him ahead of the season. Brown asked for his release from the Raiders after getting into a confrontation with GM Mike Mayock over a team fine.