New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung appeared in a New Hampshire court on Monday where he entered a plea of not guilty to a felony indictment of cocaine possession.

Chung was in the locker room yesterday, FWIW, and his teammates have all spoken positively about him since this situation came to light. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 26, 2019

As part of the plea, Chung waived his arraignment and is due back in court on November 8.

Members of the Meredith, NH police department were called to Chung's residence on June 25 where evidence of possession was obtained. A grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Kingston, Jamaica native on August 8.

A second-round pick out of Oregon in 2009, Chung is in his second stint with the Pats. He has won three Super Bowls with the team.

Chung did not play in the team's Week 3 preseason game on Thursday against the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL has not commented on the matter outside of an email from Brian McCarthy from the league's public relations office, saying that the league "would monitor developments in the law enforcement matter."