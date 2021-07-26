The New Jersey Devils have traded forward Nick Merkley to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Christian Jaros.

#NEWS: We have acquired defenseman Christian Jaros from San Jose in exchange for forward Nick Merkley.



We have agreed to terms with Jaros on a one-year, two way contract.



Merkley, 24, had two goals and 10 points in 27 games with the Devils this season, adding one goal and three points in five games with the Binghamton Devils.

Selected 30th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft, Merkley is a restricted free agent this summer.

Jaros, 25, had one assist in seven games with the Sharks this season. He added three assists in 11 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda.

A fifth-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2015, Jaros signed a one-year deal after the deal ahead of becoming a restricted free agent.