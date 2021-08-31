Saints will be away from New Orleans through September

Sean Payton, Demario Davis weigh in on being away from New Orleans

Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday that the team will be away from New Orleans through the month of September as the city continues to recover from Hurricane Ida.

Saints’ HC Sean Payton told reporters that the team will be away from New Orleans through September as the city recovers from Hurricane Ida. This means the regular-season week 1 Packers-Saints matchup is not expected to be played in New Orleans, as scheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

This means the Week 1 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Saints will take place away from the Superdome as currently scheduled.

