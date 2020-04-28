Why New Orleans is the right place for QB Winston

It's official.

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday evening that they have agreed to terms with quarterback Jameis Winston on a one-year deal.

Terms of the announcement were not immediately available, but it was reported over the weekend that Winston's deal would be team-friendly.

New Orleans also announced over the weekend they had agreed to terms with quarterback Taysom Hill on what is effectively a two-year deal.

It was a roller coaster season for Winston in 2019 as he led the league in passing yards at 5,109 and threw 33 touchdowns but also tossed a league-high 30 interceptions. Winston's yardage total also becomes less impressive when factoring in that he led the NFL in total passing attempts at 626.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, Winston has a combined record of 28-42 as a starter. It was little change from the franchise's state before he arrived as Tampa has not made the playoffs since 2007.

The Bucs signed Tom Brady to a two-year deal early in the off-season, ending any chance Winston would get one final shot at starting in Tampa.

The Alabama native took home the Heisman trophy at Florida State in 2013, becoming the youngest to win the award at 19 years and 342 days. That mark has since been broken by Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former Louisville Cardinal Lamar Jackson.