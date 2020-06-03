New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees maintains that kneeling during the playing of the national anthem is a sign of disrespect.

Asked about the potential of players returning to the form of protest against police brutality and anti-black racism, first used in 2016 by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, in the wake of nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd by Dan White of Yahoo! Finance, the 41-year-old Brees said he still considers it an act of disregard for the sacrifices of those in the military and the civil rights movement.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said. "Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States: I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II. One in the army and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think about. And in many cases, it brings me to tears thinking about all that's been sacrificed and not by just those in the military for that matter, but those throughout the civil rights movement of the '60s and everyone and all that's been endured by so many people up until this point."

Entering into his 20th NFL season and 15th with the Saints, Brees acknowledges that things need to change in the United States, but that standing for the anthem can be a sign of togetherness.

"Is everything right with our country right now?" Brees said. "No, it's not. We still have a long way to go. But what I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart is that it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together. We can all do better and we are all in this together."