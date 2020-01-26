Drew Brees hasn't made up his mind yet.

The 41-year-old spoke on Saturday to reporters and indicated that his future remains up in the air, and that a decision won't be coming, "for a month or so."

"I'm really waiting until football is totally done," Brees said. "Obviously being [at the Pro Bowl], I'm just very much focused on my family and this opportunity to be be around the guys, playing the game."

He is currently set to enter free agency with his latest contract expiring this offseason.

One thing Brees made very clear was his loyalty to New Orleans, adding that he's ruled out playing for another team.

Meaning he will either retire, or return to the team that he's spent the last 14 years quarterbacking.

With the Saints, the QB has played in - and started in - 216 regular season games, sporting a 133-83 record while throwing 467 touchdowns.

The all-time passing leader quarterbacked the team to a Super Bowl over the Indianapolis Colts in 2009, but has struggled to find success in the postseason since and has a 8-7 playoff record in New Orleans.

Brees missed time in 2019 with a hand injury, Teddy Bridgewater filled in nicely, winning all five of his starts with a 9-2 TD-INT ratio and a Quarterback Rating of 103.7.

Bridgewater, 28, is also set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, while third-string QB Taysom Hill will be a restricted free agent.