Report: Saints to start QB Book on MNF as Hill joins COVID list

The New Orleans Saints will start quarterback Ian Book against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, according to NFL Network.

The move comes as the Network reports starting quarterback Taysom Hill is being placed on the COVID-19 reserve.

The #Saints are starting Ian Book this weekend, per me and @TomPelissero. With Trevor Siemian out, Taysom Hill is going on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

Trevor Siemian, who took over as the team's starter when Jameis Winston was injured, is also currently sidelined.

