Report: Saints to start QB Book on MNF as Hill joins COVID list
The New Orleans Saints will start quarterback Ian Book against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, according to NFL Network. The move comes as the Network reports starting quarterback Taysom Hill is being placed on the COVID-19 reserve.
Trevor Siemian, who took over as the team's starter when Jameis Winston was injured, is also currently sidelined.
More details to follow.