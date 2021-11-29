It appears it will be Taysom Hill under centre for the New Orleans Saints when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Hill, and not Trevor Siemian, has been taking first-team quarterback reps at practice.

Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

Siemian has made four starts for the team this season in the absence of Jameis Winston, who was lost for the season to a torn ACL in a Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but has struggled and lost all four of his starts.

In last Thursday night's 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Siemian threw for 163 yards on 17-for-29 passing with a touchdown and an interception.

Hill, who has been dealing with a plantar fascia injury, has appeared in seven games this season, but has only thrown for seven completions for 56 yards and a pick.

Former Notre Dame standout Ian Book is the third QB on the Saints active roster.

The Saints (5-6) currently trail the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) on a tiebreaker for the final wild card spot in the NFC.