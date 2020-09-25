New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is out once again in Week 3 because of a high-ankle sprain, the Saints announced Friday.

#Saints WR Michael Thomas (high-ankle sprain) is once again declared out, as he’ll miss his second straight game. He hasn’t practiced since the injury. Meanwhile, #Packers WR Davante Adams (hamstring) is doubtful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2020

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Thomas has not practiced since the injury which occurred in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thomas, the NFL's leading receiver last season, caught just three passes for 17 yards with no touchdowns before leaving that game.

New Orleans will take on the Green Bay Packers in the Big Easy this weekend.