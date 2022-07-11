Even though there were only three games in the CFL last week there wasn’t a shortage of offence. It was a big week for a few wide receivers as we saw a new group of players take over the top five spots on the CFL Fantasy wide receiver leaderboard. For the first time in a few weeks Kenny Lawler isn’t the top receiver and guys like Tim White, Steven Dunbar Jr. and Geno Lewis are no longer leading the way.

5. DALTON SCHOEN (72.6 points)

No wide receiver has given you more bang for your buck so far this season than Dalton Schoen. Since the beginning of the season Schoen has been listed at $2500 and he has put up double-digit numbers in fantasy every week except Week 3 against the Ticats. If you went back to him this week you were laughing because he put together the best performance of his CFL career with 117 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches, good for 31.7 points. He leads the Bombers in targets and is tied for the team lead in touchdowns, and he’s now the 5th-ranked receiver in CFL Fantasy.



4. KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER (72.8 points)

Kian Schaffer-Baker is well on his way to crushing his rookie totals and we’re only five weeks into the season. The Canadian receiver leads the Roughriders in targets, catches, receiving yards and touchdowns, and has put up a minimum of 13 points in fantasy every week except for Week 2 when he was held to 8.1 points. He had scored a touchdown in three of Saskatchewan’s five games this season after scoring just two touchdowns in 2021.



3. MALIK HENRY (77.2 points)

Back-to-back big weeks against the Edmonton Elks has landed Malik Henry in the top five for CFL Fantasy wide receivers. Henry followed up his six-catch, 173-yard performance in Week 3 with a six-catch, 150-yard performance in Week 5. The Stampeders’ receiver leads the entire CFL in receiving yards through five weeks and he has scored a touchdown in three of the four games he has played this year. He has already topped all of his totals from last season in five fewer games.



2. GREG ELLINGSON (77.6 points)

Winnipeg brought in Greg Ellingson as a replacement for Kenny Lawler and he has certainly stepped up early into the season. Ellingson leads the team in catches and yards, and is tied with Dalton Schoen for the team-lead in touchdowns, but he also ranks third in the CFL in receiving yards, fourth in receptions, and tied for second in receiving touchdowns. He’s on pace to completely crush his totals from last season and should put up another 1,000+ yards this season.



Winnipeg wastes no time getting to work 👷‍♂️@ZCollaros7 slings the 🪨 to Ellingson for the TD!#CFLGameday | @Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/hJe7gcjlXZ — CFL (@CFL) July 10, 2022

1. DOMINIQUE RHYMES (81.1 points)

All eyes were on Lucky Whitehead and Bryan Burnham to lead the Lions receivers this season, but due to injuries there’s two other names atop their receiving leaderboard. Keon Hatcher is already having a career-season just four games in, but it’s Dominque Rhymes leading the way for the Lions at the receiver position. The former Redblack has 20 catches for 371 yards and sits second in the league in receiving yards and leads the entire CFL with four receiving touchdowns despite not even ranking in the top 10 in targets. He’s had two weeks where he failed to hit the 10-point mark in fantasy, but the other two weeks he put up a minimum of 31.6 points, making him the current number one wide receiver in CFL Fantasy.



New leader in the backfield

All eyes have been on James Butler when it comes to running backs but for the first time since Week 2 he’s no longer the lead back in CFL Fantasy - but he’s not that far behind. Jamal Morrow leads the league in rushing and has the most rushing points in fantasy, but thanks to his receiving points and his work on special teams he’s now the top back and just 2.1 points back from the 100-point mark for the season. Butler is still in the conversation as he’s sitting at 92.2 fantasy points on the season, while Ka’Deem Carey ranks third with 59.8 points.