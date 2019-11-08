New York City FC announced on Friday that the club and head coach Domenic Torrent had agreed to part ways.

Torrent assumed control of the team in June 2018 upon the departure of Patrick Vieira to Nice.

“While I’ve greatly enjoyed coaching NYCFC and the incredible life experience of living in New York, in mutual discussion with the club, I feel this is the right time for myself and my family to look for other opportunities as I develop my career as a head coach," Torrent said in a statement. “I’d like to thank NYCFC for giving me this opportunity. I’ve learned a lot during my time at the Club after working with a fantastic Sporting Department and a great group of coaches."

Under Torrent, NYCFC finished atop the Eastern Conference with a team record 64 points, but the team fell in the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs to eventual Eastern champions, Toronto FC.

“In discussions with Dome since our season finished, we’ve decided that this is the right moment for both parties to focus on new opportunities," club vice-chairman Marty Edelman said. “On behalf of everyone at NYCFC, I’d like to wish Dome all the best for the future. I have no doubt he’ll continue to have a considerable impact on the sport as he has done for many years.”

Along with Torrent, assistant coaches Albert Puig and Jordi Gris, as well as director of performance Francesc Cos and head of performance Ismael Camenforte will also depart from the club.

Prior to coaching at NYCFC, Torrent managed Spanish sides Palafrugell, Valamos and Girona before linking up with Pep Guardiola as an assistant at Barcelona. He would join Guardiola at Bayern Munich and Manchester City before heading to MLS.