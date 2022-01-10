New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement on Monday.

The team announced the search for a replacement will begin immediately.

New York had a record of 19-46 during Gettleman's tenure after re-joined the Giants in 2018 after four seasons as general manager of the Carolina Panthers.

"It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise," said Gettleman. "We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them."

Gettleman had significantly more success in Carolina, with the team going 40-23-1 and winning three consecutive NFC South titles. In 2015, Carolina finished an NFL-best 15-1 and advanced to Super Bowl 50. Gettleman has been a part of seven Super Bowl teams, including three winners – the Denver Broncos in 1997, and the Giants in 2007 and 2011.

"We would like to thank Dave for his commitment to this franchise," team owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a joint statement. "He has had a highly accomplished 35-year career in the National Football League. Dave was integral in building three of our Super Bowl teams, including two championship teams, and we wish Dave, his wife Joanne and their entire family all the best in his retirement."

Gettleman originally joined the Giants in the spring of 1998 as then-pro personnel director Tim Rooney's assistant. He was promoted to pro personnel director in the spring of 1999 upon Rooney's retirement. Gettleman stayed in the position 13 years. In 2012, Gettleman was the team's senior pro personnel analyst.