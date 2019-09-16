It looks like we might have a quarterback controversy in the Big Apple.

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that the team is evaluating every position, leaving open the possibility of rookie Daniel Jones starting over veteran Eli Manning.

“We’re going to talk about everything moving forward. I think that’s fair at this point," the coach said one day after telling reporters a post-game news conference was not the place to discuss a potential change under centre.

“To this point what we’ve done hasn’t been good enough," Shurmur added Monday.

The Giants have struggled through their first two games of the season, dropping both while putting up a total of 31 points across the two games. In two starts, Manning has a completion percentage of 62.9 and 556 passing yards with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions. In Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Manning was 26-of-45 for 250 yards with one touchdown and two picks.

Manning has started 232 games over his Giants career, making the Pro Bowl four times and winning two Super Bowl rings. Despite the impressive resume, he has struggled in recent years, going 8-25 since the start of the 2017 season.

The Giants will visit the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay next week.