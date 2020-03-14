The New York Giants have agreed to terms with linebacker David Mayo on a three-year extension, the team announced on Saturday. According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the deal is worth $8.4 million.

Mayo appeared in all 16 games last season for the Giants, his first with the team, and contributed 82 tackles and two sacks.

The 26-year-old spent the previous four seasons of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers after the team selected him in the 5th round, 169th overall of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Mayo joined the Giants as a free agent in 2019.