New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Monday he will connect with safety Jamal Adams on contract talks after the NFL Draft and that he plans to "keep Adams for a long time."

Douglas added there hasn't been any recent trade talks. He said going into the draft his intent isn't to move any players, but he would listen if other teams called.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week Adams plans to skip the Jets' voluntary virtual off-season program.

Adams, 24, is entering the final season of a four-year, $22.25 million deal.

Adams was named to his second straight Pro Bowl last year while also earning his first All-Pro nod. The sixth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft finished last season with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and an interception in 14 games.