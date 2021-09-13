The New York Jets incurred more than one loss on Sunday.

In the team's 19-14 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, the team also lost second-year tackle Mekhi Becton to a knee injury and now ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 22-year-old Louisville product will be out of action for the next four to six weeks.

Jets’ LT Mekhi Becton now is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks while also needing arthroscopic knee surgery to clean up damaged cartilage that he suffered during Sunday’s loss to Carolina, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2021

The Highland Springs, VA native is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee to clean up the damaged cartilage that he incurred during Sunday's game.

The injury occurred during one of the offensive highlights of the day for the Jets. Becton's blocking allowed for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to hit wide receiver Corey Davis for a 22-yard touchdown and the first passing major of the former BYU pivot's career. Becton would leave the game and not return.

Originally taken with the 11th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Becton appeared in 14 games for the Jets last season, starting 13 of them.

The Jets are next in action on Sunday when they host AFC East rivals the New England Patriots, who are coming off of a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.